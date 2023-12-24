Ola Electric IPO: Checkout top 10 key risk factors from the draft papers
The company is yet to disclose the opening and closing dates for subscription for the IPO.
Ola Electric, the e-scooter manufacturer supported by SoftBank Group, submitted its initial draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to initiate an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising ₹5,500 crore, on Friday, December 22.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started