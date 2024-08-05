Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Investor interest in the ₹6,145 crore initial share offer of electric two-wheeler business Ola Electric Mobility was tepid, with 35% of the issue subscribed on Friday, August 2, the opening day of the bidding process.
Retail investors led the initial public offering (IPO) of the firm, subscribing 1.57 times the amount allotted for them.
Bids were received for 16.31 crore shares of the 46.51 crore shares that were offered in the offering, which closes on Tuesday, August 6. Ola Electric IPO subscription status was 35% on the first day of bidding.
The price band for the offering has been set at between ₹72 and ₹76 for each equity share with a face value of ₹10. Major investors provided the company ₹2,763 crore before the IPO subscription period began on Thursday, August 1. Ola Electric's ₹6,146 crore IPO is the biggest since the state-owned Life Insurance Corp (LIC) of India's ₹21,000 crore IPO in May 2022. The IPO comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.49 lakh equity shares valued at ₹645.56 crore at the upper end of the price range by investors and promoters. Under the OFS, Ola Electric's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, will sell around 3.8 crore shares.
Ola Electric IPO Live: Ola IPO booked 58% on the second bidding day so far
At 10:42 IST, Ola Electric IPO subscription status is 58%, as per BSE data.
The quota for retail investors received 2.25 times subscription, while the non institutional investors part got subscribed 55%. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to be booked, and the employee portion was booked 7.47 times.
Ola Electric IPO Live: Key risks investors should know before subscribing to the issue
- The company's experience producing EVs is really short. Whether they operate at a holding company level or as subsidiaries, there is no guarantee that they will be successful or cost-effective in the future.
- The business has made significant investments in technology and research and development (R&D) and plans to keep doing so. They cannot guarantee that their investments will yield profits.
Ola Electric IPO Live: Ola IPO subscribed 47% on the second bidding day so far
At 10:12 IST, Ola Electric IPO subscription status is 47%, as per BSE data.
The quota for retail investors received 1.91 times subscription, while the non institutional investors part got subscribed 40%. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to be booked, and the employee portion was booked 5.66 times.
Ola Electric IPO Live: Here's why Canara Bank Securities has a positive on the E2W maker
“On account of the positive EV market outlook, favourable regulatory environment, the announcement of new models, and the upcoming cell manufacturing unit, we have a positive view of the company from a long-term perspective. We recommend to SUBSCRIBE the IPO for long-term gains," the brokerage said in its report.
Ola Electric IPO Live: Here's what Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services say on Ola IPO
The primary driver for Ola Electric Mobility, in Kejriwal's opinion, is that in addition to the electric vehicles (EVs) and two-wheeler EVs that they manufacture, Bhavish Aggarwal will soon be introducing his EV batteries. That may occur in the next four to six months. Whenever that starts, that would be a major trigger for Ola Electric, and that will improve his margins significantly, and it could in a short time thereafter result in the company becoming profitable.
Ola Electric IPO Live: Here's what GMP signal's ahead of second day of bidding
Ola Electric Mobility IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +9.60. This indicates Ola Electric share price were trading at a premium of ₹9.60 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ola Electric share price was indicated at ₹85.6 apiece, which is 12.63% higher than the IPO price of ₹76.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
