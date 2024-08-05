Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 05 2024 10:38:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.75 -3.45%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,044.50 -4.78%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 489.25 -0.01%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 822.25 -3.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,631.50 -1.69%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Ola IPO GMP trends upwards on the second day. E2W maker subscribed 53% so far
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Ola IPO GMP trends upwards on the second day. E2W maker subscribed 53% so far

2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Ola IPO price band is set  between 72-76. Investors can place a bid for a minimum of 195 equity shares per lot. In addition to a new issue of equity shares up to 5,500 crore, the IPO consists of an OFS by investors and promoters of 8.49 crore equity shares.

Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric Mobility Limited at their IPO announcement held in Mumbai.Premium
Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric Mobility Limited at their IPO announcement held in Mumbai.
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue