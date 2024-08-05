LIVE UPDATES

Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Ola IPO GMP trends upwards on the second day. E2W maker subscribed 53% so far

2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2024, 10:47 AM IST

Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Ola IPO price band is set between ₹ 72-76. Investors can place a bid for a minimum of 195 equity shares per lot. In addition to a new issue of equity shares up to ₹ 5,500 crore, the IPO consists of an OFS by investors and promoters of 8.49 crore equity shares.