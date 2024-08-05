Hello User
Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Ola IPO GMP trends upwards on the second day. E2W maker subscribed 53% so far

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:47 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Ola IPO price band is set  between 72-76. Investors can place a bid for a minimum of 195 equity shares per lot. In addition to a new issue of equity shares up to 5,500 crore, the IPO consists of an OFS by investors and promoters of 8.49 crore equity shares.

Ola Electric IPO Day 2 Live Updates: Mr. Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric Mobility Limited at their IPO announcement held in Mumbai.
