Ola Electric IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ola IPO GMP trends downwards ahead of third day of bidding; issue booked 1.06x
LIVE UPDATES

Ola Electric IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ola IPO GMP trends downwards ahead of third day of bidding; issue booked 1.06x

1 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Ola Electric IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility IPO was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding. The issue received bids of 49,43,85,840 shares against the offered 46,51,59,451 equity shares, at a price band of 72-76, according to BSE. Overall the issue was subscribed 1.06 times.

Ola Electric IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ola IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 2, and closes on Tuesday, August 6 (REUTERS)Premium
Ola Electric IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ola IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 2, and closes on Tuesday, August 6 (REUTERS)
