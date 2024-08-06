Hello User
Ola Electric IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ola IPO GMP trends downwards ahead of third day of bidding; issue booked 1.06x

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Ola Electric IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility IPO was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding. The issue received bids of 49,43,85,840 shares against the offered 46,51,59,451 equity shares, at a price band of 72-76, according to BSE. Overall the issue was subscribed 1.06 times.

Ola Electric IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Ola IPO opens for subscription on Friday, August 2, and closes on Tuesday, August 6
