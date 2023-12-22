comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 22 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 1.91%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 462.70 6.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 636.65 -1.13%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 993.85 -0.98%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,670.70 -0.93%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ola Electric IPO: Issue details, objectives & more; check 10 key things to know from DRHP
Back Back

Ola Electric IPO: Issue details, objectives & more; check 10 key things to know from DRHP

 Nikita Prasad

Ola Electric IPO: The issue is a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale of 95,191,195 equity shares at a face value of ₹10.

Ola's electric scooters (File image) (Bloomberg)Premium
Ola's electric scooters (File image) (Bloomberg)

Ola Electric IPO: SoftBank Group-backed e-scooter maker Ola Electric filed its preliminary draft papers on Friday, December 22, with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise 5,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

This will be the first IPO by an Indian electric vehicle (EV) maker and also the first by a two-wheeler maker in India since the debut of Bajaj Auto in 2008. Backed by Japan's SoftBank and Singapore's investment firm Temasek, the Bengaluru-based EV maker was valued at $5.4 billion in a recent funding round.

Ola Electric IPO: Here are the top 10 things from DRHP

IPO Details: The issue is a fresh issue of equity shares up to 5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 95,191,195 equity shares at a face value of 10. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will sell up to 47.4 million shares, according to the draft papers dated December 22.

IPO Reservation: The issue is being made through the book-building process, where in not less than 75 per cent of the issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not more than 15 per cent of the issue shall be available for allocation to non-institutional bidders, and not more than 10 per cent of the issue shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.

IPO Objectives: As per the DRHP, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditure to be incurred by the subsidiary, OCT for the Ola Gigafactory project, repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of the indebtedness incurred by subsidiary, OET, investment into research and product development, expenditure to be incurred for organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

IPO book-running lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited and BOB Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer. 

 

 

MORE TO COME

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 22 Dec 2023, 09:48 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App