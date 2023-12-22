Ola Electric IPO: Issue details, objectives & more; check 10 key things to know from DRHP
Ola Electric IPO: The issue is a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale of 95,191,195 equity shares at a face value of ₹10.
Ola Electric IPO: SoftBank Group-backed e-scooter maker Ola Electric filed its preliminary draft papers on Friday, December 22, with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹5,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started