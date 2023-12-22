Ola Electric IPO: SoftBank Group-backed e-scooter maker Ola Electric filed its preliminary draft papers on Friday, December 22, with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise ₹5,500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will be the first IPO by an Indian electric vehicle (EV) maker and also the first by a two-wheeler maker in India since the debut of Bajaj Auto in 2008. Backed by Japan's SoftBank and Singapore's investment firm Temasek, the Bengaluru-based EV maker was valued at $5.4 billion in a recent funding round.

Ola Electric IPO: Here are the top 10 things from DRHP IPO Details: The issue is a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 95,191,195 equity shares at a face value of ₹10. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal will sell up to 47.4 million shares, according to the draft papers dated December 22. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IPO Reservation: The issue is being made through the book-building process, where in not less than 75 per cent of the issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not more than 15 per cent of the issue shall be available for allocation to non-institutional bidders, and not more than 10 per cent of the issue shall be available for allocation to retail individual bidders.

IPO Objectives: As per the DRHP, the proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for capital expenditure to be incurred by the subsidiary, OCT for the Ola Gigafactory project, repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of the indebtedness incurred by subsidiary, OET, investment into research and product development, expenditure to be incurred for organic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

IPO book-running lead managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Private Limited, Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, SBI Capital Markets Limited and BOB Capital Markets Limited are the book-running lead managers, and Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of the offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MORE TO COME {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!