Ola Electric IPO price band set at ₹72-76 per share; issue to open on August 2

Ola Electric IPO: The $740 million listing, will be the first by an Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, and reports showed price band of 72-76/share, with a 7/share discount for certain eligible employees bidding in the IPO.

Aditya Kalra, Reuters
Updated29 Jul 2024, 06:48 AM IST
Ola Electric IPO: The IPO will open for subscriptions August 1-6.
Ola Electric IPO: The IPO will open for subscriptions August 1-6.(Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)

Ola Electric IPO: SoftBank-backed Indian e-scooter maker Ola Electric will offer shares in the price band of 72-76 rupees ($0.86-$0.91) in its stock market offering which will open this week and be one of India's biggest IPOs this year, a newspaper ad showed on Monday.

Ola Electric's roughly $740 million IPO will be the first by an Indian electric vehicle maker. The company is the biggest player in the e-scooter market in a country where adoption of clean vehicles is still low but rising rapidly.

Newspaper Ad Ahead of IPO

A newspaper ad by the company in the Financial Express showed the 72-76 rupee price band, with a 7 rupee per share discount for certain eligible employees bidding in the IPO.

The IPO will open for subscriptions August 1 to 6, with anchor offer opened on August 1, and the public offer on August 2.

Investors Keen, Says Report

It is set to draw investor bids from Fidelity, Nomura and Norges Bank, as well as several Indian mutual funds, Reuters reported earlier on Monday.

Ola's IPO will see the company issue new shares to raise $660 million and also see its existing investors, including founder Bhavish Aggarwal, offload their stake of about $80 million to IPO investors.

The newspaper ad showed that 10% of the IPO will be reserved for retail investors. The proceeds of the IPO will be used for funding capital expenditure and for research and development.

