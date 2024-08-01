Ola Electric IPO: SoftBank-backed E2W maker raises ₹2,763 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Nikita Prasad
Published1 Aug 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Ola Electric IPO: Ola Electric has raised 2,763 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. India’s largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) maker's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Friday, August 2, and will remain open till Tuesday, August 6. The price band for the pure electric vehicle (EV) player's IPO has been fixed in the range of 72 to 76 per equity share of face value of 10.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 10:22 PM IST
