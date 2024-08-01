Ola Electric IPO: Ola Electric has raised ₹2,763 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. India’s largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) maker's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Friday, August 2, and will remain open till Tuesday, August 6. The price band for the pure electric vehicle (EV) player's IPO has been fixed in the range of ₹72 to ₹76 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

