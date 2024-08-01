Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Ola Electric IPO: SoftBank-backed E2W maker raises 2,763 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Ola Electric IPO: SoftBank-backed E2W maker raises ₹2,763 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription

Nikita Prasad

  • Ola Electric IPO: The public issue of the E2W maker has raised 2,763 crore from anchor investors ahead of its subscription

Ola Electric IPO: Ola Electric received more than $2 billion worth of bids for $330 million

Ola Electric IPO: Ola Electric has raised 2,763 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. India’s largest electric two-wheeler (e2W) maker's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to hit the D-Street for its three-day subscription on Friday, August 2, and will remain open till Tuesday, August 6. The price band for the pure electric vehicle (EV) player's IPO has been fixed in the range of 72 to 76 per equity share of face value of 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.