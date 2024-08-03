Ola Electric IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal? Should you apply?

  • Ola Electric IPO GMP today: Acording to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 9 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated3 Aug 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Ola Electric IPO subscription status: After day one of bidding, the public issue was booked 0.35 times.
Ola Electric IPO subscription status: After day one of bidding, the public issue was booked 0.35 times.(Photo: Courtesy company we4bsite)

Ola Electric IPO: Ola Electric Mobility Limited's initial public offering (IPO)hit the Indian primary market on 2nd August 2024 and will remain open for bidders until 6th August 2024. Ola Electric IPO subscription status suggests that the most significant public issue of the year received a strong response from retail investors. The company has declared the Ola Electric IPO price band at 72 to 76 per equity share.

The company aims to raise 6,145.56 crore from its initial offer, of which 5,500 crore is aimed at issuing fresh shares. 645.56 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route. However, the premium of Ola Electric Mobility share has decreased after day one of bidding. According to stock market observers, Ola Electric's share price is at a premium of 9 in the grey market today.

Ola Electric IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, today's Ola Electric IPO grey market premium (GMP) is 9, 7 lower than Friday's Ola Electric IPO GMP of 16. Market observers said Ola Electric IPO GMP slipped due to Friday's stock market crash. They noted that weak global market cues led to heavy selling in the Asian, European and US stock markets in the last session of the previous week. However, the biggest IPO of the year was fully subscribed in the retail space. They said two days of bidding are still left, and the subscription to the public offer may pick up on Monday next week.

Ola Electric IPO subscription status

After day one of bidding, the public issue was booked 0.35 times, the retail portion of the book build issue was subscribed 1.57 times, and the NII portion was filled 0.20 times.

Ola Electric IPO review

The BP Equities report, giving the public issue a 'subscribe' tag, says, "On account of the positive EV market outlook, favourable regulatory environment, a large quantum of fresh issue in the IPO, announcement of new models along with the upcoming cell manufacturing unit (Gigafactory), we have a positive view for the company from a medium to long term perspective. We, therefore, recommend a SUBSCRIBE rating for the issue."

Anand Rathi has also given a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "At the upper price band, the company is valuing at Marketcap/Sales of 6.6x with a market cap of 335,220 million post issue of equity shares. Top global automobile entities currently trade between 1-8x as on market cap/sales. Therefore, we believe the company is richly priced on the valuation front. Thus, we recommend a "Subscribe – long term" rating to the IPO with a higher risk appetite."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Aug 2024, 01:42 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOOla Electric IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal? Should you apply?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

158.20
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-4.85 (-2.97%)

Bharat Electronics

302.95
03:54 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-8.2 (-2.64%)

Indian Oil Corporation

177.20
03:56 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-2.55 (-1.42%)

Tata Motors

1,096.90
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
-47.7 (-4.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

ADANI WILMAR

383.00
03:29 PM | 2 AUG 2024
34.8 (9.99%)

PCBL

376.95
03:44 PM | 2 AUG 2024
30.4 (8.77%)

Jammu & Kashmir Bank

116.95
03:47 PM | 2 AUG 2024
7.55 (6.9%)

One 97 Communications

526.75
03:59 PM | 2 AUG 2024
29.55 (5.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue