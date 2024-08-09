Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric IPO GMP indicates listing likely to be at a discounted price

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST

Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric shares will be listed in the 'B' group of securities. Ola Electric IPO GMP today suggests the Ola Electric share price will be listed at a discounted price.