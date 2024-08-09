Ola Electric Share Price Live Updates: Ola Electric Mobility shares are set to make their stock market debut today, August 9. Ola Electric shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE. The initial public offering (IPO) of the electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric Mobility commenced on August 2 and concluded on August 6. The IPO allotment was fixed on August 7 and the Ola Electric share price listing date is today August 9. According to the BSE notice, the Ola Electric IPO listing date has been fixed for 9 August 2024. Ola Electric shares will become available for trade from 10:00 AM on Friday. Ola Electric shares will be listed in the 'B' group of securities. Ola Electric IPO GMP today suggests the Ola Electric share price will be listed at a discounted price. Stay tuned to our Ola Electric IPO Listing live blog for the latest updates.
Ola Electric Share Price Live: On the financial front, Ola Electric Mobility’s revenue grew from ₹456.2 crore to ₹5,243.2 crore between FY22 and FY24, while net loss widened from ₹784.14 crore to ₹1,584.4 crore during the same period.
Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., a pioneer in the Indian EV space, is set to test investor appetite with its upcoming IPO. The company, known for its aggressive expansion plans and technological ambitions, faces a challenging market sentiment reflected in a negative GMP of -3%. This underwhelming response follows a moderate subscription of 4.45 times, indicating tepid investor enthusiasm, said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
Ola Electric's vision to become a global EV leader, backed by significant investments in R&D and manufacturing, is commendable. However, the company's current financial performance, marked by consistent losses, raises concerns. High competition, pricing pressures, and employee attrition further add to the challenges. While the company's foray into the broader EV ecosystem, including batteries, holds promise, the path to profitability remains uncertain.
Investors will be closely watching the IPO listing to gauge market sentiment towards Ola Electric's business model and valuation. Given the current market conditions and the company's financial performance, a subdued listing is anticipated, Nyati added.
Ola Electric Share Price Live: Ola Electric shares are trading at a discounted price in the unlisted market ahead of listing later today. The Ola Electric IPO GMP today is in negative figures, according to stock market observers.
Ola Electric Mobility IPO GMP today is minus ₹3. This means that Ola Electric shares are trading at a discount of ₹3 to the issue price in the grey market. Considering the grey market discount and IPO price, the estimated Ola Electric IPO listing price is ₹73 per share, a 4% discount to IPO price of ₹76 per share.
It is to be noted that the grey market premium is just an indicative price of IPO listing and should not be considered for investment decisions.
Ola Electric Share Price Live: Ola Electric IPO price band was set at ₹72 to ₹76 per share. The EV maker raised ₹6,145.56 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 72.37 crore equity shares amounting to ₹5,500 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 8.49 crore shares worth ₹645.56 crore.
Ola Electric Share Price Live: The bidding for Ola Electric Mobility IPO commenced on August 2 and concluded on August 6. The IPO allotment was fixed on August 7 and the IPO listing date is today, August 9. The company credited the shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on August 8. Unsuccessful bidders whose bids were rejected, received the refund of their application money on the same day.
Ola Electric Share Price Live: The listing date of Ola Electric Mobility Limited's initial public offering (IPO) has been declared. According to the BSE notice, the Ola Electric IPO listing date has been fixed for 9 August 2024. Ola Electric's share listing is proposed for BSE and NSE.