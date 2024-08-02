LIVE UPDATES

Ola Electric IPO Live Updates: E2W maker subscribed 8% on day 1 so far, employee portion fully booked; check GMP

Ola Electric IPO Live Updates: Ola IPO is all set to hit the D-Street today (Friday, August 2) and will close on Tuesday, August 6. The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹ 72 to ₹ 76 per equity share of face value of ₹ 10.