Ola Electric IPO Live Updates: Ola IPO is all set to hit the D-Street today (Friday, August 2) and will close on Tuesday, August 6. The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹72 to ₹76 per equity share of face value of ₹10. The company received ₹2,763 crore from major investors prior to the start of the IPO subscription period on Thursday, August 1. Since the state-owned Life Insurance Corp (LIC) of India's ₹21,000 crore IPO in May 2022, Ola Electric's ₹6,146 crore IPO is the largest. The IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.49 crore equity shares valued at ₹645.56 crore at the higher end of the price range by investors and promoters, in addition to a new issue of equity shares up to ₹5,500 crore. Under the OFS, Ola Electric's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal, will sell around 3.8 crore shares.
Stay tuned to our Ola Electric IPO Live blog for all the latest updates on subscription status.
With the employee part leading the way, Ola IPO has got off to a quiet start today in an overall weak market. At 10:27 IST, Ola Electric IPO subscription status is 8%, as per BSE data.
The quota for retail investors received 36% subscription, while the non institutional investors part got subscribed 3%. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion is yet to be booked, and the employee portion was booked 1.07 times.
According to Brokerage AnandRathi's research, Ola Electric Mobility is the fastest-growing area within the electric vehicle market. It is projected that EVs will contribute significantly to the future growth of the global automobile industry. Nonetheless, we think Ola has a lot of space to develop in the upcoming years because to favorable market conditions, legal requirements, and the increased capacity utilisation of Ola Futurefactory on an annual basis.
“on the valuation front, we believe that the company is richly priced. Thus, we recommend a “Subscribe – long term" rating to the IPO with a higher risk appetite," the brokerage said.
The company garnered ₹2,763.03 crores from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 36,35,56,135 equity shares at ₹76 per share on Thursday, August 1 to anchor investors.
Foreign and Domestic Institutions who participated in the anchor were SBI MF, HDFC MF, Nippon MF, UTI MF, Mirae Asset MF, Norges, Nomura, Fidelity, Franklin Templeton, Pictet, Sundaram MF, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Matthews MF, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Ltd, Jupiter MF, Bandhan MF, BNP Paribas MF, Bharti AXA Life Insurance Company Ltd, JM Financial MF, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley, Bengal Finance and Investment Pvt Ltd, and others.
Ola Electric Mobility IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +13. This indicates Ola Electric share price were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Ola Electric share price was indicated at ₹89 apiece, which is 17.11% higher than the IPO price of ₹76.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.