Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check application status online; step-by-step guide

Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment in focus: The allotment for Om Freight Forwarders is expected to be finalized Monday, October 06. Investors can check their allotment status through the registrar, Bigshare Services, or on both the NSE and BSE websites.

The ₹122.31 crore IPO, which was open for bidding from September 29 to October 03, saw a decent response from investors, being subscribed 3.88 times. Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 7.39 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 2.77 times and the QIB was booked at 3.97 times.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of the company are available in the grey market at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market today. This means Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹7, which is 5% higher than the upper price band of the public issue.

The IPO price was set between ₹128 and 135 per share. Given the retail oversubscription, shares will be allocated to retail individual investors (RIIs) on a proportional basis. Those who do not receive an allotment can expect the refund process to start on October 07, 2025. The IPO is scheduled to list on NSE SME on Wednesday, October 08.

The company proposes to use the proceeds from the issue towards the funding of the capital expenditure requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Steps to check Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment status online on the registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd to check Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment status by clicking the link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

Step 2: Select any one of the servers.

Step 3: Select Om Freight Forwarders IPO from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: application number or CAF number, Demat number, application number, beneficiary ID, or PAN number.

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected.

Step 6: Click on the search button.

Steps to check allotment status online on NSE’s website Step 1: Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Log in with your credentials.

Step 3: Select Om Freight Forwarders IPO, enter your PAN details and application number, and click ‘Submit.’

Steps to check the IPO allotment on the BSE website Step 1: Visit the allotment page on BSE's official website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Under ‘Issue Type,’ select ‘Equity.’

Step 3: Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name.’

Step 4: Enter the PAN or application number.

Step 5: Click on ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity, then hit the ‘Submit’ button. The allotment status will appear on your screen.