Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Om Freight Forwarders IPO Allotment: Logistics company Om Freight Forwarders Ltd received strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO) during its bidding period. The focus now shifts towards Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment date, which is likely today, 6 October 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open from September 29 to October 3. Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment date is likely today, October 6, and the IPO listing date is October 8. Om Freight Forwarders shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is finalised, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on October 7, and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Om Freight Forwarders IPO registrar.

To check Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment status online.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Om Freight Forwarders Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Om Freight Forwarders Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Om Freight Forwarders Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP The trend for Om Freight Forwarders shares remains muted in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium (GMP). Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share, market observers said. This indicates that in the grey market, Om Freight Forwarders shares are trading higher by ₹2 apiece than their issue price.

Considering the Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹137 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.5% to the issue price of ₹135 per share.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Monday, September 29, and closed on Friday, October 3. Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment date is likely October 6, and the IPO listing date is October 8. Om Freight Forwarders shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹122.31 crore from the IPO which was a combination of fresh issue of 18.10 lakh equity shares worth ₹24.44 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 72.50 lakh shares aggregating to ₹97.88 crore. Om Freight Forwarders IPO price band was set at ₹128 to ₹135 per share.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO has been subscribed 3.87 times in total, NSE subscription data showed. The public issue was booked 2.75 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, 7.39 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, and 3.97 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.