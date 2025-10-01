Om Freight Forwarders IPO day 3 LIVE: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Om Freight Forwarders IPO day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Om Freight Forwarders Limited commenced in the Indian primary market on 29 September 2025 and will remain open until October 1, 2025. This means the Om Freight Forwarders IPO subscription period is from 29 September to 1 October 2025. Om Freight Forwarders IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard IPO aims to raise ₹122.31 crore through the issuance of fresh share capital and offer for sale (OFS). The Om Freight Forwarders IPO size is ₹122.31 crore. The company has declared the Om Freight Forwarders IPO price band at ₹128 to ₹135 per equity share.

Advertisement

Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today Meanwhile, Om Freight Forwarders shares are available for trade in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Om Freight Forwarders Limited are available at a premium of ₹3 in the grey market today. This means the Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹3 in the grey market. On 29 September 2025, Om Freight Forwarders' IPO GMP was ₹11, indicating that the grey market sentiment regarding Om Freight Forwarders' IPO has decreased over the last two days. Tepid response by investors and muted mood on Dalala Street could be the possible reason for a dip in the grey market sentiment on Om Freight Forwarders IPO, said market observers.

Advertisement

Om Freight Forwarders IPO subscription status By 10:33 AM on the da 3 of bidding, the public issue had been booked 2.31 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 1.01 times, and its NII segment had been filled 4.77 times. The QIB segment of the mainboard IPO had been subscribed 3.95 times.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO review On whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Harshal Dasani, the Business Head of INVAsset PMS, said, “The company has a strong foundation due to its lengthy operating experience, varied service offerings including customs clearance, ocean and air freight, warehousing, and a low level of financial leverage that allows for growth. Nevertheless, the company's drawbacks include narrow profitability when compared to larger, more integrated logistics competitors, exposure to fluctuations in freight rates, and vulnerability to cycles in working capital.”

Advertisement

Advising investors to apply for the long-term, Harshal Dasani said, “Funds from the new issuance are designated for capital investments and general corporate needs, aiming to enhance service capabilities. Short-term gains from the listing may be limited by the high valuation and size of the offer for sale, making market sentiment and the quality of subscriptions crucial factors. Looking ahead, the long-term potential hinges on Om Freight’s capacity to improve margins through advancements in technology, automation, and value-added services while raising return ratios to double digits. This will ultimately influence whether investors experience growth beyond the initial public offering.”

On valuations and listing gain expectations, Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, said, “The issue looks fully priced in and this may hit the primary market investors' sentiment. The promoters could have given 8-10 per cent premium from the current price band to attract investors and ensure a positive listing of the company shares.”

Advertisement