Om Freight Forwarders IPO Day 1: Issue opens today. Check review, subscription status, issue details, more.Apply or not?

Logistics solutions provider Om Freight Forwarders is set to launch its first public offering for subscription starting September 29, remaining open until October 3, with Om Freight Forwarders IPO price band set at ₹128-135 per share.

The Mumbai-based company specializes in international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency, transportation, warehousing, and distribution services, and has confirmed the allocation of 11,77,710 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹135 per share. On September 26, just a day prior to the public IPO launch, the company raised ₹15.9 crore from three anchor investors.

Only three entities - Craft Emerging Market Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities, and Abundantia Capital - took part in the anchor book.

Om Freight Forwarders Limited is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. With over four decades of experience, it operates across five continents and serves more than 700 locations. The firm emphasizes technology integration, offering paperless documentation, GPS tracking, and real-time shipment monitoring. Its service offerings include international freight forwarding, customs clearance, vessel agency, transportation, warehousing, and distribution.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today is +11. This indicates Om Freight Forwarders share price was trading at a premium of ₹11 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Om Freight Forwarders share price is indicated at ₹146 apiece, which is 8.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹135.

According to the grey market trends from the past week, today's IPO GMP is rising, indicating a promising listing. Experts report that the lowest GMP stands at ₹10.00, while the highest reaches ₹11.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Monday's deals.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO review Harshal Dasani, the Business Head of INVAsset PMS, noted that the company has a strong foundation due to its lengthy operating experience, varied service offerings including customs clearance, ocean and air freight, warehousing, and a low level of financial leverage that allows for growth. Nevertheless, the company's drawbacks include narrow profitability when compared to larger, more integrated logistics competitors, exposure to fluctuations in freight rates, and vulnerability to cycles in working capital.

Funds from the new issuance are designated for capital investments and general corporate needs, aiming to enhance service capabilities. Short-term gains from the listing may be limited by the high valuation and size of the offer for sale, making market sentiment and the quality of subscriptions crucial factors.

Looking ahead, the long-term potential hinges on Om Freight’s capacity to improve margins through advancements in technology, automation, and value-added services while raising return ratios to double digits. This will ultimately influence whether investors experience growth beyond the initial public offering.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO details Om Freight Forwarders, a provider of third-party logistics services, plans to raise funds through a new issue of ₹25 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 72.5 lakh shares from its promoters.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO intends to utilize the net proceeds for financing the company's capital expenditure needs related to the acquisition of commercial vehicles and heavy machinery, as well as for general corporate purposes. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acts as the book running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is appointed as the registrar for this issue.