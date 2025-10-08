Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal flat debut of shares in stock market today

Om Freight Forwarders IPO Listing: Om Freight Forwarders shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand. Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing date is today, 8 October 2025.

The public issue of the logistics company was open from September 29 to October 3, and the allotment date was October 6. Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing date is October 8, and Om Freight Forwarders shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, October 8, 2025, the equity shares of Om Freight Forwarders Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Om Freight Forwarders shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days, it added.

Further, the notice said that the trading members may please note that Om Freight Forwarders shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today and experts indicate a tepid listing of shares.

Here’s what Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today signals:

Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP Today The trend for Om Freight Forwarders shares remains muted in the unlisted market with a tepid grey market premium. Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today is ₹-3 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, Om Freight Forwarders shares are trading lower by ₹3 apiece than their issue price.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO Listing Price Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹132 apiece, which is at a discount of 2.2% to the issue price of ₹135 per share.

Analysts also expect Om Freight Forwarders shares to see a flat listing in the stock market today.

Kalp Jain, Research Analyst, INVasset PMS expects a steady but measured listing of Om Freight Forwarders shares given the current sentiment.

“Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP or grey market activity suggests a cautious sentiment and an estimated listing in the range of ₹136 to ₹137. The company operates in the freight forwarding and logistics segment, offering end-to-end services across air, sea, and land transportation. Proceeds from the IPO are intended to strengthen working capital and support business expansion,” Jain said.

While the sector continues to benefit from steady trade recovery and global supply chain normalization, near-term listing performance will depend on subscription momentum, margin stability, and market conditions at the time of debut, he added.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Monday, September 29, and closed on Friday, October 3, while the IPO allotment date was October 6. Om Freight Forwarders IPO listing date is today, October 8, and Om Freight Forwarders shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹122.31 crore from the IPO which was a combination of fresh issue of 18.10 lakh equity shares worth ₹24.44 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 72.50 lakh shares aggregating to ₹97.88 crore. Om Freight Forwarders IPO price band was set at ₹128 to ₹135 per share.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO was subscribed 3.87 times in total, NSE subscription data showed. The public issue was booked 2.75 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, 7.39 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, and 3.97 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue