Subscribe

Om Freight Forwarders IPO opens Sept 29: Latest GMP, issue details, and more - 10 key things to know before subscribing

Om Freight Forwarders, a Mumbai-based logistics firm, is launching its IPO on September 29 to raise over 122.21 crore. The offering includes a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale, with shares listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO closes on October 1.

Pranati Deva
Published26 Sep 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Advertisement
Om Freight Forwarders, a Mumbai-based logistics firm, is launching its IPO on September 29 to raise over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>122.21 crore. The offering includes a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale, with shares listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO closes on October 1.
Om Freight Forwarders, a Mumbai-based logistics firm, is launching its IPO on September 29 to raise over ₹122.21 crore. The offering includes a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale, with shares listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO closes on October 1.(Pixabay)

Om Freight Forwarders IPO: Mumbai-based logistics and freight firm Om Freight Forwarders is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 29 to raise over 122.21 crore from primary markets.

Advertisement

Om Freight Forwarders IPO is a mix of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). The IPO will close on October 1, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Here are 10 key things to know about Om Freight Forwarders IPO:

Om Freight Forwarders IPO: 10 Key Things To Know

1] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Bidding Dates: Om Freight Forwarders IPO opens for subscription on Monday, September 29, and will close on Friday, October 3.

2] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Allotment, Listing: Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment date is likely Monday, October 6, and the tentative IPO listing date is Wednesday, October 8. Om Freight Forwarders shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Advertisement

3] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Price Band: Pace Digitek IPO price band is set at 128 to 135 per share.

4] About Om Freight Forwarders: Om Freight Forwarders is a global logistics and freight services provider with operational offices in China, Hong Kong, the UK (Europe), and Singapore. The company, as stated on its official website, serves over 700 domestic and international destinations, offering comprehensive solutions spanning logistics management, legal compliance, warehousing, and distribution.

5] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Lot Size: Pace Digitek IPO lot size is 111 shares. The minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is 14,985.

6] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Details: The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.18 crore shares worth 24.44 crore and an offer for sale of 0.73 crore shares totaling 97.88 crore.

Advertisement

7] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Objectives: Om Freight Forwarders plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO to fund capital expenditure, including the purchase of commercial vehicles and heavy machinery, as well as for general corporate purposes.

8] Om Freight Forwarders IPO BRLM, Registrar: Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the book-running lead manager, with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acting as the registrar for the IPO.

9] Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP: Om Freight Forwarders shares are commanding a healthy grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the issue opening. Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today is 11 per share. This indicates that Om Freight Forwarders shares are likely to list at 146, a premium of 8.15% to their issue price of 135.

Advertisement

10] Om Freight Forwarders Peers, Financials: According to the draft documents, the company’s listed peers include Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd with a P/E of 3.87, Accuracy Shipping Ltd at 248.67, Total Transport Systems Ltd at 88.10, AVG Logistics Ltd at 9.38, and Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd at 15.53.

In terms of recent financial performance, the company has shown volatility. Profit for fiscal 2025 surged 112.6 percent to 21.99 crore, up from 10.3 crore in the previous year. Revenue during the same period rose 19.4 percent to 490.1 crore from 410.5 crore. However, in fiscal 2024, both profit and revenue had declined, falling 61.9 percent and 12.9 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Grey Market PremiumIPOInitial Public OfferingsIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOOm Freight Forwarders IPO opens Sept 29: Latest GMP, issue details, and more - 10 key things to know before subscribing
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks