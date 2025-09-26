Om Freight Forwarders IPO opens Sept 29: Latest GMP, issue details, and more - 10 key things to know before subscribing

Om Freight Forwarders IPO: Mumbai-based logistics and freight firm Om Freight Forwarders is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, September 29 to raise over ₹122.21 crore from primary markets.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO is a mix of fresh issue and an offer-for-sale (OFS). The IPO will close on October 1, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Here are 10 key things to know about Om Freight Forwarders IPO: Om Freight Forwarders IPO: 10 Key Things To Know 1] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Bidding Dates: Om Freight Forwarders IPO opens for subscription on Monday, September 29, and will close on Friday, October 3.

2] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Allotment, Listing: Om Freight Forwarders IPO allotment date is likely Monday, October 6, and the tentative IPO listing date is Wednesday, October 8. Om Freight Forwarders shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

3] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Price Band: Pace Digitek IPO price band is set at ₹128 to ₹135 per share.

4] About Om Freight Forwarders: Om Freight Forwarders is a global logistics and freight services provider with operational offices in China, Hong Kong, the UK (Europe), and Singapore. The company, as stated on its official website, serves over 700 domestic and international destinations, offering comprehensive solutions spanning logistics management, legal compliance, warehousing, and distribution.

5] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Lot Size: Pace Digitek IPO lot size is 111 shares. The minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,985.

6] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Details: The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.18 crore shares worth ₹24.44 crore and an offer for sale of 0.73 crore shares totaling ₹97.88 crore.

7] Om Freight Forwarders IPO Objectives: Om Freight Forwarders plans to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO to fund capital expenditure, including the purchase of commercial vehicles and heavy machinery, as well as for general corporate purposes.

8] Om Freight Forwarders IPO BRLM, Registrar: Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the book-running lead manager, with Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acting as the registrar for the IPO.

9] Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP: Om Freight Forwarders shares are commanding a healthy grey market premium (GMP) ahead of the issue opening. Om Freight Forwarders IPO GMP today is ₹11 per share. This indicates that Om Freight Forwarders shares are likely to list at ₹146, a premium of 8.15% to their issue price of ₹135.

10] Om Freight Forwarders Peers, Financials: According to the draft documents, the company’s listed peers include Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd with a P/E of 3.87, Accuracy Shipping Ltd at 248.67, Total Transport Systems Ltd at 88.10, AVG Logistics Ltd at 9.38, and Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd at 15.53.

In terms of recent financial performance, the company has shown volatility. Profit for fiscal 2025 surged 112.6 percent to ₹21.99 crore, up from ₹10.3 crore in the previous year. Revenue during the same period rose 19.4 percent to ₹490.1 crore from ₹410.5 crore. However, in fiscal 2024, both profit and revenue had declined, falling 61.9 percent and 12.9 percent year-on-year, respectively.

