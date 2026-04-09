Om Power Transmission IPO: Issue opens today. Check GMP, review, issue details. Apply or not?

Om Power Transmission IPO subscription period begins on Thursday, April 9, and concludes on Monday, April 13. The price band for the IPO has been set between ₹166 and ₹175 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10. The lot size for the Om Power Transmission IPO is 85 equity shares, and additional shares can be purchased in multiples of 85.

Om Power Transmission IPO has secured ₹45.01 crore from three anchor investors prior to its inaugural public offering. The major anchor investor was Mauritius-based Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, through its Elite Capital Fund and Citadel Capital Fund, which acquired a total of 16.57 lakh shares for over ₹29 crore.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) purchased 5.71 lakh shares in Om Power Transmission for ₹10 crore, while Sunrise Investment Trust, via the Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, acquired 3.43 lakh shares for ₹6.01 crore.

Om Power Transmission is a firm that specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, with a particular emphasis on power transmission infrastructure, and has more than 14 years of industry experience.

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Rajesh Power Services Ltd (with a P/E of 16.38), Advait Energy Transitions Ltd (with a P/E of 57.52), and Viviana Power Tech Ltd (with a P/E of 25.15).

The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Advertisement

Tentatively, Om Power Transmission IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, April 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, April 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Om Power Transmission share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, April 17.

Also Read | Om Power Transmission IPO opens tomorrow: 10 key things to know

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today Om Power Transmission IPO GMP or grey market premium is +7. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Om Power Transmission share price was indicated at ₹182 apiece, which is 4% higher than the IPO price of ₹175.

Advertisement

Upon reviewing the grey market activities from the last five sessions, there is an upward trend in today's IPO GMP, indicating a strong listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹7, according to experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Om Power Transmission IPO review According to Tushar Badjate, Director of Badjate Stock & shares Pvt Ltd, Om Power Transmission’s IPO reflects the broader structural opportunity in India’s power infrastructure build-out, especially in transmission EPC. The company has demonstrated strong earnings growth and operates in a sector backed by long-term government capex tailwinds. However, the muted grey market premium suggests that near-term listing gains may remain limited.

Advertisement

From an investment perspective, this IPO appears better suited for long-term investors who are aligned with India’s infrastructure growth story, rather than those seeking short-term listing pops.

Also Read | Om Power Transmission IPO: Here are 5 things to know from RHP

Om Power Transmission IPO details A power transmission-focused EPC company located in Ahmedabad is looking to generate ₹150 crore by initiating an initial public offering of 85.75 lakh shares. This offering includes a new issuance of 75.75 lakh shares alongside a sale of 10 lakh shares from its promoters. The capital raised will primarily be utilized for acquiring machinery and equipment, paying off certain debts, and meeting working capital needs.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the lead manager for the offering, while MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the issue.

Om Power Transmission IPO subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Thursday's deals.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.