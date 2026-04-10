Om Power Transmission IPO: Issue booked 39% so far. Check GMP, key issue details. Should you apply or skip?

Om Power Transmission IPO subscription opened on Thursday, April 9, and will end on Monday, April 13. Om Power Transmission IPO price band has established between ₹166 and ₹175 per equity share, which has a face value of ₹10. For the Om Power Transmission IPO, the minimum lot size is 85 equity shares, and investors can buy additional shares in increments of 85.

Om Power Transmission IPO has raised ₹45.01 crore from three anchor investors ahead of its first public offering. The principal anchor investor was the Mauritius-based Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, which, through its Elite Capital Fund and Citadel Capital Fund, purchased a total of 16.57 lakh shares for more than ₹29 crore.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) bought 5.71 lakh shares in Om Power Transmission for ₹10 crore, while Sunrise Investment Trust, through the Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, acquired 3.43 lakh shares for ₹6.01 crore.

Om Power Transmission is a company that focuses on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, specifically in the area of power transmission infrastructure, and boasts over 14 years of experience in the industry.

Om Power Transmission IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Om Power Transmission IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, April 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, April 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Om Power Transmission share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, April 17.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today Om Power Transmission IPO GMP or grey market premium is +3.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Om Power Transmission share price was indicated at ₹178.5 apiece, which is 2% higher than the IPO price of ₹175.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past six sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today, indicating a robust listing ahead. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, and the maximum is ₹7, as per the analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Om Power Transmission IPO Review As per Tushar Badjate, Director of Badjate Stock & Shares Pvt Ltd, the IPO of Om Power Transmission highlights the wider structural potential in India's power infrastructure development, particularly in transmission EPC. The company has shown robust earnings growth and operates within a sector supported by long-term government capital expenditure trends. However, the subdued grey market premium indicates that immediate listing profits might be constrained.

From an investment standpoint, Badjate mentioned that this IPO seems more suited for long-term investors who resonate with India's infrastructure expansion narrative, rather than those looking for quick listing gains.

Swastika Investmart, which initially focused its activities in Gujarat, has now expanded its presence to include Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. The company has shown consistent growth in both revenue and profitability, with an order book valued at ₹744.60 crore as of December 31, 2025.

However, Swastika Investmart contends that the substantial rise in profitability starting from FY25 prompts concerns regarding the sustainability of such earnings in the long run. Considering the current financial results, the valuation seems to reflect most immediate advantages, leaving only limited prospects for additional gains. Investors who have adequate capital and a long-term investment perspective may want to consider allocating a modest portion of their portfolio.

As noted by Master Capital Services Ltd, in this changing environment, Om Power Transmission Limited is strategically positioned as an EPC player in power transmission, with expertise in transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling initiatives. Its emphasis on comprehensive project execution, operational effectiveness, and a solid footprint in rapidly growing areas allows it to benefit from the rising investments in transmission infrastructure. Investors might view the IPO as a viable long-term investment opportunity.

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Om Power Transmission IPO details A power transmission-focused EPC firm based in Ahmedabad aims to raise ₹150 crore by launching an initial public offering of 85.75 lakh shares. This offering consists of a new issuance of 75.75 lakh shares in addition to a sale of 10 lakh shares by its promoters. The funds generated will primarily be used for purchasing machinery and equipment, reducing certain debts, and satisfying working capital requirements.

Beeline Capital Advisors is serving as the lead manager for the offering, while MUFG Intime India acts as the registrar for the issue.

Om Power Transmission IPO subscription status Om Power Transmission IPO subscription status was 39% on day 1. The retail portion is subscribed 30%, and NII portion has been booked 11%, QIBs portion received 78% bids.

The company has received bids for 23,70,055 shares against 60,02,730 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.