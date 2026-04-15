Om Power Transmission IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Om Power Transmission IPO allotment date: The Om Power Transmission IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Wednesday, April 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status today in Om Power Transmission IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Om Power Transmission IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, April 9 and closed on Monday, April 13.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP or grey market premium is +4.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Om Power Transmission share price was indicated at ₹179.5 apiece, which is 2.57% higher than the IPO price of ₹175.

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According to the grey market activities observed over the past 11 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently rising and is anticipated to have a solid listing. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP stands at ₹7.

Om Power Transmission IPO subscription status was 3.33 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can review the basis of allotment to find out if they have received shares and the quantity allocated. The IPO allotment status also shows the number of shares assigned. For individuals who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Allotted shares will be transferred to the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, April 16, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday. Smartworks Coworking IPO listing date is scheduled for Friday, April 17.

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If you have applied for the Om Power Transmission IPO, you can do a Om Power Transmission IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status of your application below: Om Power Transmission IPO :

How to check Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. Link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, select the IPO, which will display the name only if the allocation has been determined.

Step 3 Choose one of the three available options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Select between ASBA and non-ASBA for the type of application.

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Step 5 Enter the necessary information based on the method you chose in Step 3.

Step 6 Complete the captcha and then click on submit.

How to check Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment page on the official BSE website for checking the Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' section.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the drop-down list found under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Om Power Transmission IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to check the IPO allotment status of Om Power Transmission online at https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

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Step 2 To register on the NSE site, select the 'Click here to sign up' option and provide your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 On the new page that appears, you can check the IPO allotment status.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.