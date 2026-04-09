Om Power Transmission IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP jumps! Issue opens for bidding — Time to apply?

Om Power Transmission IPO Day 1 LIVE: Om Power Transmission IPO, a book-built issue worth ₹150.06 crore, has opened for the first day of bidding on Thursday, April 9. The offer will be available for bidding till Monday, April 13.
Om Power Transmission IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.76 crore shares aggregating to ₹132.56 crore and an offer for sale of 0.10 crore shares totaling ₹17.50 crore.
The price band for the issue is set between ₹166 and ₹175 per share.
The company plans to utilise the net proceeds for capital expenditure on machinery and equipment, partial or full repayment of certain borrowings, meeting long-term working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. The anchor investor bidding took place on April 8, 2026.
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.
Om Power Transmission is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in executing high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.
Om Power Transmission IPO GMP has edged higher to ₹7. This means that shares of Om Power Transmission are commanding a premium of ₹7 above the offer price.
At the current GMP, Om Power Transmission IPO listing price will be ₹182, a premium of 4%.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Om Power Transmission IPO Day 1
Initially focused on Gujarat, it has now expanded into Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. It has delivered consistent growth in both revenue and profitability, with an order book of ₹744.60 crore as of December 31, 2025.
However, the sharp rise in profitability from FY25 onwards raises concerns about the sustainability of earnings.
Based on current financials, the valuation seems to factor in most near-term positives, leaving limited upside. Investors with adequate capital and a long-term horizon may consider allocating a moderate portion of their portfolio.
— Swastika Investmart
Om Power Transmission IPO has opened for the first day of the bidding today. The investors can apply till 5 pm today. Thereafter the bidding will open on Friday and Monday in the same time period.
Om Power Transmission IPO has secured ₹45.01 crore from three anchor investors prior to its inaugural public offering. The major anchor investor was Mauritius-based Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, through its Elite Capital Fund and Citadel Capital Fund, which acquired a total of 16.57 lakh shares for over ₹29 crore.
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) purchased 5.71 lakh shares in Om Power Transmission for ₹10 crore, while Sunrise Investment Trust, via the Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, acquired 3.43 lakh shares for ₹6.01 crore.
Om Power Transmission IPO GMP has edged higher to ₹7. This means that shares of Om Power Transmission are commanding a premium of ₹7 above the offer price. A few days back, the GMP was ₹1.5.
At the current GMP, Om Power Transmission IPO listing price will be ₹182, a premium of 4%.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.