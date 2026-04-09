Om Power Transmission IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP jumps! Issue opens for bidding — Time to apply?

Om Power Transmission IPO Day 1 LIVE: Om Power Transmission IPO, a book-built issue worth ₹150.06 crore, has opened for the first day of bidding on Thursday, April 9. The offer will be available for bidding till Monday, April 13.

Om Power Transmission IPO comprises a fresh issue of 0.76 crore shares aggregating to ₹132.56 crore and an offer for sale of 0.10 crore shares totaling ₹17.50 crore.

The price band for the issue is set between ₹166 and ₹175 per share.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds for capital expenditure on machinery and equipment, partial or full repayment of certain borrowings, meeting long-term working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. The anchor investor bidding took place on April 8, 2026.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.

Om Power Transmission is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in executing high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP has edged higher to ₹7. This means that shares of Om Power Transmission are commanding a premium of ₹7 above the offer price.

At the current GMP, Om Power Transmission IPO listing price will be ₹182, a premium of 4%.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Om Power Transmission IPO Day 1