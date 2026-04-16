Om Power Transmission IPO listing tomorrow: Here’s what GMP hints ahead of debut

Om Power Transmission IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Friday, April 17). Om Power Transmission IPO allotment was finalised yesterday (Wednesday, April 15). For those who have been allocated shares, the crediting of shares to demat accounts will occur today, Thursday, April 16. The process of refunding those who have not yet received their shares will likewise be finished today.

The power infrastructure company launched its IPO for subscription from Thursday, April 9 to Monday, April 13. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 7.06 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 3.65 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 1.54 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Om Power Transmission IPO subscription status stood at 3.33 times, as reported by the BSE.

Om Power Transmission IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Om Power Transmission IPO price band was fixed in the range of ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Om Power Transmission IPO lot size is 85 equity shares and in multiples of 85 equity shares thereafter.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today Let's check what does Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP or grey market premium is +1.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Om Power Transmission share price was indicated at ₹176.5 apiece, which is 0.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹175.

Based on the grey market activities observed in the last 12 sessions, the current GMP ( ₹1.5) is indicating a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹7, according to analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Om Power Transmission IPO details A power transmission infrastructure EPC firm based in Ahmedabad has decided to tap into capital markets to raise ₹150 crore by launching an initial public offering of 85.75 lakh shares.

This IPO consists of a fresh issue of 75.75 lakh shares along with an offer-for-sale of 10 lakh shares from the promoters. The funds raised will be mainly used for purchasing machinery and equipment, repaying certain debts, and addressing working capital requirements.

Beeline Capital Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the issue.