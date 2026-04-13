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Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 77%; check GMP, review and other details as offer opens for last day

Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: The mainboard offering of Om Power Transmission is facing a tepid demand from investors amid a weak sentiment on Dalal Street. As of the second day, the offer was booked over 70%. Today is the last day to apply for Om Power Transmission IPO.

Saloni Goel
Updated13 Apr 2026, 10:11:19 AM IST
Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: The price band for the IPO has been fixed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>166 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>175 per share.
Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹166 to ₹175 per share.

Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Om Power Transmission’s IPO, a book-built issue valued at 150.06 crore, has entered its last day of bidding today, April 13.

The offer opened for subscription on April 9. As of the second day, the IPO was booked 71%. Today is the last day to apply for the mainboard IPO.

The offering includes a fresh issue of 0.76 crore shares worth 132.56 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.10 crore shares amounting to 17.50 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at 166 to 175 per share.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for capital expenditure on machinery and equipment, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, long-term working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Anchor investor bidding was conducted on April 8, 2026.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar.

Om Power Transmission operates as an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) company in the power transmission sector, handling high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, underground cabling, and offering operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO has declined to 2, down from 7 earlier. At this level, the expected listing gain stands at about 1.14%, indicating a modest premium over the issue price.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3

Follow updates here:
13 Apr 2026, 10:02:05 AM IST

Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Bidding opens for final day; offer booked 71% as of second day

Om Power Transmission IPO was subscribed 71% as of the second day of bidding, led by demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Their segment was booked the most at 1.18 times, followed by the retail quote at 59%. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion received 38% subscription.

Investors can start applying for the offer at 10 am today and till 5 pm. Today is the last day to bid for Om Power Transmission IPO.

13 Apr 2026, 09:52:28 AM IST

Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Om Power raised ₹45 crore ahead of the IPO from anchor investors

Prior to its initial public offering, Om Power Transmission IPO has secured 45.01 crore from three anchor investors.

The primary anchor investor was the Mauritius-based Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, which, through its Elite Capital Fund and Citadel Capital Fund, acquired a total of 16.57 lakh shares for over 29 crore.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) purchased 571,000 shares in Om Power Transmission for 10 crore, whereas Sunrise Investment Trust, via the Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, acquired 343,000 shares for 6.01 crore.

13 Apr 2026, 09:37:26 AM IST

Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Om Power Transmission IPO GMP dips to ₹2

The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO has declined to 2, down from 7 earlier. At this level, the expected listing gain stands at about 1.14%, indicating a modest premium over the issue price.

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

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HomeMarketsIPOOm Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 77%; check GMP, review and other details as offer opens for last day
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HomeMarketsIPOOm Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 77%; check GMP, review and other details as offer opens for last day