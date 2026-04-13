Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3: Issue booked 71% so far. Check GMP, subscription status, key details. Apply or not?

Om Power Transmission IPO subscription commenced on Thursday, April 9, and will conclude on Monday, April 13. Om Power Transmission IPO price band has been set between ₹166 and ₹175 per equity share, with a face value of ₹10.

For the Om Power Transmission IPO, the minimum lot size is 85 shares, and investors have the option to purchase additional shares in multiples of 85. Prior to its initial public offering, Om Power Transmission IPO has secured ₹45.01 crore from three anchor investors.

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The primary anchor investor was the Mauritius-based Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, which, through its Elite Capital Fund and Citadel Capital Fund, acquired a total of 16.57 lakh shares for over ₹29 crore.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) purchased 571,000 shares in Om Power Transmission for ₹10 crore, whereas Sunrise Investment Trust, via the Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, acquired 343,000 shares for ₹6.01 crore.

Om Power Transmission specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, particularly in the field of power transmission infrastructure, with more than 14 years of experience in the sector.

Om Power Transmission IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

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Tentatively, Om Power Transmission IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, April 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, April 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Om Power Transmission share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, April 17.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today Om Power Transmission IPO GMP or grey market premium is +2. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Om Power Transmission share price was indicated at ₹177 apiece, which is 1.14% higher than the IPO price of ₹175.

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According to the last nine sessions of grey market activities, the current GMP of ₹2 indicates a trend towards decline. The lowest recorded GMP stands at ₹0.00, while the peak GMP reached ₹7, based on expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Om Power Transmission IPO Review Swastika Investmart, which originally concentrated its operations in Gujarat, has now broadened its reach to include Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. The firm has consistently demonstrated growth in revenue and profit, with an order book amounting to ₹744.60 crore as of December 31, 2025.

However, Swastika Investmart argues that the significant increase in profitability observed from FY25 raises questions about the long-term sustainability of such earnings. Given the current financial performance, the valuation appears to account for most of the immediate benefits, leaving limited room for further gains. Investors with sufficient capital who have a long-term investment outlook may wish to consider investing a small portion of their portfolio.

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According to Master Capital Services Ltd, in the current evolving landscape, Om Power Transmission Limited is strategically aligned as an EPC entity in power transmission, showcasing proficiency in transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects. Its focus on thorough project delivery, operational efficiency, and a strong presence in fast-expanding regions positions it well to take advantage of the increasing investments in transmission infrastructure. Investors might consider the IPO a promising long-term investment opportunity.

SBICAP Securities indicated that the company is in a strong position to take advantage of favorable sector trends, as India's power generation and transmission market is projected to grow from USD 125 billion in FY24 to USD 280 billion by FY30, reflecting a CAGR of 14.4%. Furthermore, the company intends to partially reduce its borrowings by ₹25 crore, which will help save on finance costs and enhance profitability. At the maximum price of ₹175, the issue is assessed at a P/E ratio of 27.1x/19.2x based on FY25 and annualized 9MFY26 earnings, respectively, after the issue. SBICAP Securities advises investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue at the cut-off price for a long-term investment perspective.

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Exencial Research Partners has indicated that Om Power Transmission Limited represents a compelling investment opportunity, supported by a robust order book exceeding ₹744 Cr, strong return metrics, and an improving financial landscape. The company functions within a power transmission sector that is structurally on the rise and has shown effective execution capabilities over the years.

Although there are risks including a heavy reliance on government contracts, significant working capital demands, and regional concentration, the overall fundamentals are stable. Given the promising growth outlook and reasonable valuation, the IPO seems appropriate for investors looking at a medium to long-term investment strategy.

Recommendation: Subscribe for a favourable long-term outlook.

Om Power Transmission IPO details A power transmission-focused EPC company headquartered in Ahmedabad plans to raise ₹150 crore through an initial public offering of 85.75 lakh shares. This offering includes a new issuance of 75.75 lakh shares along with a sale of 10 lakh shares by the company’s promoters. The proceeds will mainly be utilized for acquiring machinery and equipment, paying down specific debts, and fulfilling working capital needs.

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Beeline Capital Advisors is acting as the lead manager for the offering, while MUFG Intime India serves as the registrar for the transaction.

Om Power Transmission IPO subscription status Om Power Transmission IPO subscription status was 71% on day 2. The retail portion is subscribed 58%, and NII portion has been booked 38%, QIBs portion received 1.18x bids.

The company has received bids for 42,47,705 shares against 60,02,730 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.