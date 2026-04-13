Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 81%; check GMP, review and other details as offer opens for last day

Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Om Power Transmission’s IPO, a book-built issue valued at ₹150.06 crore, has entered its last day of bidding today, April 13.

The offer opened for subscription on April 9. As of the second day, the IPO was booked 71%. Today is the last day to apply for the mainboard IPO.

The offering includes a fresh issue of 0.76 crore shares worth ₹132.56 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.10 crore shares amounting to ₹17.50 crore.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹166 to ₹175 per share.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for capital expenditure on machinery and equipment, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, long-term working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Anchor investor bidding was conducted on April 8, 2026.

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar.

Om Power Transmission operates as an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) company in the power transmission sector, handling high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, underground cabling, and offering operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP

The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO has declined to ₹2, down from ₹7 earlier. At this level, the expected listing gain stands at about 1.14%, indicating a modest premium over the issue price.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3