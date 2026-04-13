Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 81%; check GMP, review and other details as offer opens for last day

Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3 LIVE: Om Power Transmission’s IPO, a book-built issue valued at ₹150.06 crore, has entered its last day of bidding today, April 13.
The offer opened for subscription on April 9. As of the second day, the IPO was booked 71%. Today is the last day to apply for the mainboard IPO.
The offering includes a fresh issue of 0.76 crore shares worth ₹132.56 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.10 crore shares amounting to ₹17.50 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed at ₹166 to ₹175 per share.
The company intends to use the net proceeds for capital expenditure on machinery and equipment, repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, long-term working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Anchor investor bidding was conducted on April 8, 2026.
Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serves as the registrar.
Om Power Transmission operates as an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) company in the power transmission sector, handling high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, underground cabling, and offering operation and maintenance (O&M) services.
The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO has declined to ₹2, down from ₹7 earlier. At this level, the expected listing gain stands at about 1.14%, indicating a modest premium over the issue price.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Om Power Transmission IPO Day 3
Here are some of the key dates for Om Power Transmission IPO that investors should note:
Initially focused on Gujarat, it has now expanded into Rajasthan, Punjab, and the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
It has delivered consistent growth in both revenue and profitability, with an order book of ₹744.60 crore as of December 31, 2025.
However, the sharp rise in profitability from FY25 onwards raises concerns about the sustainability of earnings.
Based on current financials, the valuation seems to factor in most near-term positives, leaving limited upside. Investors with adequate capital and a long-term horizon may consider allocating a moderate portion of their portfolio.
— Swastika Investmart
Om Power Transmission IPO was subscribed 71% as of the second day of bidding, led by demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Their segment was booked the most at 1.18 times, followed by the retail quote at 59%. The non-institutional investor (NII) portion received 38% subscription.
Investors can start applying for the offer at 10 am today and till 5 pm. Today is the last day to bid for Om Power Transmission IPO.
Prior to its initial public offering, Om Power Transmission IPO has secured ₹45.01 crore from three anchor investors.
The primary anchor investor was the Mauritius-based Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC, which, through its Elite Capital Fund and Citadel Capital Fund, acquired a total of 16.57 lakh shares for over ₹29 crore.
Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) purchased 571,000 shares in Om Power Transmission for ₹10 crore, whereas Sunrise Investment Trust, via the Sunrise Investment Opportunities Fund, acquired 343,000 shares for ₹6.01 crore.
The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO has declined to ₹2, down from ₹7 earlier. At this level, the expected listing gain stands at about 1.14%, indicating a modest premium over the issue price.