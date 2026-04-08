Om Power Transmission IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Om Power Transmission IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Thursday, April 9). Om Power Transmission is a company that focuses on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, particularly in the area of power transmission infrastructure, boasting over 14 years of experience in the industry.

The company excels in the execution of high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects, which are provided on a turnkey basis that includes design, engineering, supply, erection, installation, testing, commissioning, and comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) services.

Advertisement

As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Rajesh Power Services Ltd (with a P/E of 16.38), Advait Energy Transitions Ltd (with a P/E of 57.52), and Viviana Power Tech Ltd (with a P/E of 25.15).

Here are the 10 key things to know about Om Power Transmission IPO Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today: Om Power Transmission IPO GMP or grey market premium is +1.5.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Om Power Transmission share price was indicated at ₹176.5 apiece, which is 0.86% higher than the IPO price of ₹175.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Advertisement

Om Power Transmission IPO date: The IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, April 9 and closes on Monday, April 13.

Om Power Transmission IPO price band: The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Om Power Transmission IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 85 equity shares and in multiples of 85 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Om Power Transmission IPO is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday, April 8).

Also Read | Om Power Transmission IPO: Here are 5 things to know from RHP

Om Power Transmission IPO details: An EPC firm specializing in power transmission, based in Ahmedabad, is seeking to raise ₹150 crore by launching an initial public offering of 85.75 lakh shares. This offering comprises a fresh issuance of 75.75 lakh shares as well as a sale of 10 lakh shares by its promoters.

Advertisement

Om Power Transmission IPO objective: The funds will mainly be used for purchasing machinery and equipment, settling certain debts, and addressing working capital requirements.

Om Power Transmission IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Om Power Transmission IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, April 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, April 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Om Power Transmission share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, April 17.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Om Power Transmission IPO: Beeline Capital Advisors serves as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India acts as the issue's registrar.

Advertisement

Om Power Transmission IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.