Om Power Transmission IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut of shares in Indian stock market

Om Power Transmission IPO Listing: Om Power Transmission shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after receiving strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). Om Power Transmission IPO listing date is today, 17 April 2026, Friday.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from April 9 to 13. Om Power Transmission IPO listing date is April 17, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, April 17, 2026, the equity shares of OM POWER TRANSMISSION LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘T’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, April 17, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

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Om Power Transmission shares will be in the Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days.

Ahead of the Om Power Transmission IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium in order to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock. Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today and analysts signal a muted debut of shares.

Om Power Transmission IPO GMP Today The trends for Om Power Transmission shares remain muted in the grey market. According to websites tracking the unlisted market, Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today is ₹2 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Om Power Transmission shares are trading higher by ₹2 apiece than their issue price.

Om Power Transmission IPO Listing Price Om Power Transmission IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹177 apiece, which is at a premium of 1.14% to the issue price of ₹175 per share.

Analysts also expect Om Power Transmission IPO listing to be at a muted premium in the Indian stock market today.

Om Power Transmission IPO Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on April 9, Thursday, and closed on April 13, Monday. The IPO allotment date was April 15, Wednesday, and Om Power Transmission IPO listing date is April 17, Friday. Om Power Transmission shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Om Power Transmission IPO price band was ₹166 to ₹175 per share. The company raised ₹150.06 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 75.75 lakh equity shares worth ₹132.56 crore, and offer for sale of 10 lakh shares amounting to ₹17.50 crore.

Om Power Transmission IPO was subscribed 3.33 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 1.54 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 7.06 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 3.65 times subscription.