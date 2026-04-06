Om Power Transmission IPO: Price band set at ₹166-175 apiece; check key dates, issue details, more

Om Power Transmission IPO price band: The Om Power Transmission IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹166 to ₹175 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Om Power Transmission IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, April 9 and will close on Monday, April 13. The allocation to anchor investors for the Om Power Transmission IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 8. The Om Power Transmission IPO lot size is 85 equity shares and in multiples of 85 equity shares thereafter.
Om Power Transmission IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Tentatively, Om Power Transmission IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, April 15, and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, April 16, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Om Power Transmission share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, April 17.
A power transmission infrastructure EPC company located in Ahmedabad has turned to capital markets to raise ₹150 crore through an initial public offering of 85.75 lakh shares. This offering includes a fresh issue of 75.75 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 10 lakh shares by the promoters.
The proceeds will primarily be allocated for acquiring machinery and equipment, repaying specific debts, and meeting working capital needs.
Beeline Capital Advisors serves as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India acts as the issue's registrar.
Om Power Transmission is an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company specializing in power transmission infrastructure, with over 14 years of industry experience.
The firm’s proficiency lies in executing high-voltage (HV) and extra-high voltage (EHV) transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects, which are delivered on a turnkey basis, involving design, engineering, supply, erection, installation, testing, commissioning, and thorough operation and maintenance (O&M) services.
As per the company's red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Rajesh Power Services Ltd (with a P/E of 16.38), Advait Energy Transitions Ltd (with a P/E of 57.52), and Viviana Power Tech Ltd (with a P/E of 25.15).
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