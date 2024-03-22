Omfurn India FPO bidding ends in few hours: Check subscription status, other key details
Omfurn India FPO subscribed 3.48 times on the last day, so far, priced between ₹71 to ₹75 per share. Allocation: QIBs 50%, retail investors 35%, NIIs 15%. Proceeds of ₹27 crore to fund working capital, capex, loan repayment, and general corporate purposes.
Omfurn India FPO (follow-on public offer),which opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 20 and will close today (Friday, March 22). The FPO on the last day of bidding has been subscribed 3.48 times, at 16:19 IST, as per data available on chittorgarh.com. The FPO 's price band has been set in the range of ₹71 to ₹75 per equity share. The floor price is 7.1 times of the face value and cap is 7.5 times of the face value of the equity shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,400 equity shares.
