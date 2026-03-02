Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date in focus; check GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date: The Omnitech Engineering IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, March 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status today in Omnitech Engineering IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Omnitech Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 25 and closed on Friday, February 27.

Omnitech Engineering IPO subscription status was 1.14 times by the end of day 3. The response from investors in the market was lukewarm. Shareholders can review the allotment basis to see if they have been granted shares and the quantity. The status of the IPO allotment will also display the number of shares awarded. For those who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund process. Shares that are successfully allotted will be credited to the respective demat accounts of the recipients.

The refund process will commence on Wednesday, March 4, for those who were not allocated shares. Shareholders will see their shares credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday. The listing date for the Omnitech Engineering IPO is set for Thursday, March 5, on both the NSE and BSE.

If you have applied for the Omnitech Engineering IPO, you can do a Omnitech Engineering IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status of your application below: Omnitech Engineering IPO:

How to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Go to the website of Link Intime India Private Ltd, the IPO registrar. Here’s the link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, pick the IPO, which will show the name only if the allocation has been confirmed.

Step 3 Select one of the three options available to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Indicate whether your application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Input the required information depending on the option you selected in Step 3.

Step 6 After completing the captcha, click the submit button.

How to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Visit the allotment section on the official BSE website - Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3 Select the IPO from the dropdown list under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Visit the official NSE website to check the status of the Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment online: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register using your PAN, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link found on the NSE website.

Step 3 Enter your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 Access the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹227 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

According to the recent trends in grey market activities over the past 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing a declining trend and is anticipated to fall further. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP stands at ₹15, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.