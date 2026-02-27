Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Bidding ends today, should you apply?

Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnitech Engineering Ltd opened on 25 February 2026 and will remain open until 27 February 2026. This means investors have just one day to apply for the public issue. The company aims to raise ₹583 crore from the Omnitech Engineering IPO. The public issue is a mix of fresh capital and offer for sale (OFS). The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today

According to the Omnitech Engineering IPO subscription status, after two days of bidding, the public issue was subscribed to only 13%. This led to a slump in the grey market premium (GMP) of the Omnitech Engineering IPO. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹4 in the grey market today. This means Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹4.

Omnitech Engineering IPO subscription status

By 11:45 AM on the third day of bidding, the public issue was subscribed to 18%, the retail portion was filled to 18%, the NII segment was booked to 18%, and the QIB portion was booked to 13%.

Omnitech Engineering IPO details

The most likely allotment date for the Omnitech Engineering IPO is 28 February 2026. However, as Saturday falls on 28 February, the announcement of the share allotment may take place on Monday next week. MUFG Intime India has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue. Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are the lead managers for the bookbuild issue.

The most likely date for the share listing is 5 March 2026.

Omnitech Engineering IPO review

Giving a ‘subscribe’ tag to the book-build issue, Swastika Investmart report says, "At the upper price band of ₹227, the valuation is priced at a post-issue P/E of approximately 50x–53x (based on FY25 earnings). While this is a premium for a mid-cap engineering firm, it looks relatively conservative compared to listed peers like Azad Engineering (~103x) or MTAR Tech (~197x), reflecting a "growth at a reasonable price" opportunity. Best suited for growth-focused investors with a 2–3 year horizon looking to participate in the Make in India."

“The company registered degrowth in FY24 but reported positive numbers in the following financial years. This could become possible with the growth registered in the company's order book. As of 30 September 2025, the company had orders exceeding ₹1750 crore. So, well-informed investors may think of applying for the public issue,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.