Omnitech Engineering IPO: GMP, dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Omnitech Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnitech Engineering IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, February 25. The issue combines a fresh issue of 1.84 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 73 lakh shares. Meanwhile, the grey market is showing tepid interest in the issue as the Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP (grey market premium) on Tuesday morning suggested the stock could be listed at a modest premium of about 3%.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP Shares of Omnitech Engineering were available at a premium of ₹7 in the grey market on Tuesday morning, according to grey market participants. This indicates the stock may be listed at ₹234, a premium of 3% over the issue price of ₹227.

Omnitech Engineering IPO key details 1. Omnitech Engineering IPO price band: The issue's price band has been set at ₹216 to ₹227 per share.

2. Omnitech Engineering IPO date: The mainboard IPO is opening for subscription on Wednesday, February 25, and will conclude on Friday, February 27.

3. Omnitech Engineering IPO size: The total size of the issue is ₹583 crore. It combines a fresh issue of 1.84 crore shares to raise ₹418 crore and an OFS of 73 lakh shares for ₹165 crore.

4. Omnitech Engineering IPO reservation: As much as 50% of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15% of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% is reserved for retail investors.

5. Omnitech Engineering IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 66 shares. The minimum lot size for a retail investor is one lot. With the issue's upper price band at ₹227, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,982. The maximum lot size for retail investors is 13 for ₹1,94,766.

6. Omnitech Engineering IPO lot book-running lead managers and registrar: Equirus Capital Private Limited and ICICI Securities Limited are the book-running lead managers, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar of Omnitech Engineering IPO.

7. Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date and listing date: As the IPO is closing on Friday, February 27, the allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Monday, March 2. Successful bidders can get the shares on the next business day, on Wednesday, March 4, and those who fail to get the allotment will get the refunds on the same day. Omnitech Engineering IPO will list on the BSE and the NSE on Thursday, March 5.

8. Omnitech Engineering IPO objects: The company will utilise the net proceeds from the issue for the payment of certain borrowings, setting up of new manufacturing facilities at Rajkot, Gujarat, capital expenditure requirements for the purchase and installation of solar panels, and for general corporate purposes.

9. Omnitech Engineering business overview: The company manufactures high-precision engineered components and assemblies, supplying to global customers across industries.

10. Omnitech Engineering financial performance: The company's profit for FY23 was ₹322.92 million, which fell to ₹189.08 million and jumped to ₹438.65 million.

The company's revenue from operations for FY23 was ₹1,773.31 million, which increased to ₹1,781.80 million in FY24, and to ₹3,429.13 million in FY25.

