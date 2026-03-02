Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP hints muted listing

Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date LIVE: The Omnitech Engineering IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, March 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status today in Omnitech Engineering IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd).

The refund process will commence on Wednesday, March 4, for those who were not allocated shares. Shareholders will see their shares credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday. The listing date for the Omnitech Engineering IPO is set for Thursday, March 5, on both the NSE and BSE.

The Omnitech Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 25 and closed on Friday, February 27.

The refund process will commence on Wednesday, March 4, for those who were not allocated shares. Shareholders will see their shares credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday. The listing date for the Omnitech Engineering IPO is set for Thursday, March 5, on both the NSE and BSE.

(Stay tuned for more updates)