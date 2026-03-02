Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date LIVE: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP hints muted listing

Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date LIVE: The Omnitech Engineering IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, March 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status today in Omnitech Engineering IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd).
The refund process will commence on Wednesday, March 4, for those who were not allocated shares. Shareholders will see their shares credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday. The listing date for the Omnitech Engineering IPO is set for Thursday, March 5, on both the NSE and BSE.
The Omnitech Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 25 and closed on Friday, February 27.
Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date LIVE: Omnitech Engineering IPO includes a fresh equity share issue worth ₹418 crore, in addition to an Offer for Sale of equity shares totaling ₹165 crore from promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.
The proceeds from the new share issuance will be allocated to reduce debt, set up two new manufacturing plants, address capital expenditure needs, and meet overall corporate obligations.
Step 1
Go to the official NSE website to verify the status of the Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment online: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
Step 2
To register with your PAN, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link available on the NSE website.
Step 3
Input your username, password, and the captcha code.
Step 4
View the IPO allotment status on the new page that loads.
Step 1
Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website - Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2
From the 'Issue Type' options, select 'Equity'.
Step 3
Choose the IPO from the dropdown menu labeled 'Issue Name'.
Step 4
Input your PAN or application number.
Step 5
Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then press the 'Submit' button.
Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date LIVE: 6 steps to check status
Step 1
Visit the official site of Link Intime India Private Ltd, the registrar for IPOs. Here’s the link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Step 2
Using the dropdown menu, choose the IPO, which will display the name only if the allocation has been confirmed.
Step 3
Pick one of the three available options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.
Step 4
Specify whether your application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.
Step 5
Enter the necessary information based on the option selected in Step 3.
Step 6
After filling out the captcha, click the submit button.
Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date LIVE: Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹227 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
According to the recent trends in grey market activities over the past 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing a declining trend and is anticipated to fall further. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP stands at ₹15, as per expert opinions.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
