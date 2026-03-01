Omnitech Engineering IPO: Focus shifts to allotment date. Latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date: The Omnitech Engineering IPO share allotment will be finalised on Monday, March 2. The investors who applied for the issue can check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status tomorrow in Omnitech Engineering IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Omnitech Engineering IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 25 and closed on Friday, February 27.

Omnitech Engineering IPO subscription status was 1.14 times on day 3. The issue received tepid demand from the Street. Investors can check the basis of allotment to determine if they have received shares and how many. The number of shares allocated can also be viewed in the IPO allotment status. For those who were not allocated shares, the company will start the refund process. Shares that are allotted will be credited to the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, March 4, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, March 5 on the NSE and BSE.

If you have applied for the Omnitech Engineering IPO, you can do a Omnitech Engineering IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status of your application below: Omnitech Engineering IPO:

How to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Here’s the link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown list, select the IPO, which will display the name only if the allocation has been confirmed.

Step 3 Choose from one of the three available options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Select whether your application type is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Enter the necessary information based on the option you chose in Step 3.

Step 6 Once you complete the captcha, click on the submit button.

How to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website - Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Pick the IPO from the drop-down menu under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then press the 'Submit' button.

How to check Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to check the Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment status online: https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 To register with your PAN, click on the 'Click here to sign up' option available on the NSE site.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the new page that opens.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹227 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Analysing the grey market activities from the last 10 sessions, the current IPO GMP is trending downwards and is anticipated to decrease further. The minimum GMP observed is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹15, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Omnitech Engineering IPO details Omnitech Engineering IPO price band is set at ₹216 - 227 per share, positioning the company with a strong valuation of over ₹2,800 crore.

Omnitech Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares totaling ₹418 crore, along with an Offer For Sale of equity shares amounting to ₹165 crore from promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.

The funds raised from the new issuance will be used to pay down debt, establish two new manufacturing facilities, cover capital expenditure needs, and fulfill overall corporate requirements.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

