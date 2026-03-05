Omnitech Engineering Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts hint flat debut in Indian stock market

Omnitech Engineering Share Price LIVE: Omnitech Engineering shares are set to debut on the stock market today. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is March 5, 2026, which falls on a Thursday.
The initial public offering (IPO) for Omnitech Engineering Ltd, a company specializing in precision-engineered components, was available from February 25 to 27, with the allotment date for the IPO being March 2. Today, on March 5, marks the listing of the shares on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.
A notice on the BSE stated that Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting Thursday, March 5, 2026, the equity shares of Omnitech Engineering Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange as part of the ‘B’ Group of Securities.
Additionally, trading members should be aware that shares of Omnitech Engineering will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, March 5, 2026, and the stock will be available for trading beginning at 10:00 AM.
Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹227 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
The initial public offering of Omnitech Engineering Ltd, which specializes in precision-engineered components, was subscribed 1.14 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.
The IPO, valued at ₹583 crore, received bids for 2,16,31,632 shares compared to the 1,89,09,890 shares available, according to information from the NSE.
The segment designated for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription of 2.86 times. The non-institutional investors' portion garnered a subscription of 73%, while the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was subscribed at 33%.
According to the grey market activities from the last 15 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹0) indicates a downward trend. The lowest recorded GMP is ₹-10.00, while the highest stands at ₹15, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
