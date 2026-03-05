Omnitech Engineering Share Price LIVE: GMP, experts hint flat debut in Indian stock market

Omnitech Engineering Share Price LIVE: Omnitech Engineering shares are set to debut on the stock market today. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is March 5, 2026, which falls on a Thursday.

The initial public offering (IPO) for Omnitech Engineering Ltd, a company specializing in precision-engineered components, was available from February 25 to 27, with the allotment date for the IPO being March 2. Today, on March 5, marks the listing of the shares on both the BSE and NSE stock exchanges.

A notice on the BSE stated that Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting Thursday, March 5, 2026, the equity shares of Omnitech Engineering Limited will be listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange as part of the ‘B’ Group of Securities.

Additionally, trading members should be aware that shares of Omnitech Engineering will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, March 5, 2026, and the stock will be available for trading beginning at 10:00 AM.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹0, which means shares are trading at their issue price of ₹227 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

(Stay tuned for more updates)