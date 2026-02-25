Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 1: Issue opens today. Check GMP, subscription, review, key dates. Apply or not?

Omnitech Engineering IPO Day 1: Omnitech Engineering, a leading manufacturer of precision-engineered components, launches its public subscription from February 25 to February 27. Omnitech Engineering IPO price band is set at ₹216 - 227 per share, positioning the company with a strong valuation of over ₹2,800 crore.

In a strategic move ahead of its initial share sale, Omnitech successfully raised over ₹174 crore from anchor investors on February 24. The anchor book attracted significant interest from both domestic and global investors, including prominent firms such as ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund, Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc, Malabar India Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, and Allianz Global Investors, as outlined in a circular from the BSE.

Notably, 54.42% of the total anchor allocation—equating to 41,84,928 shares valued at nearly ₹95 crore—was directed to five domestic mutual funds across eight different schemes, showcasing robust investor confidence.

Omnitech Engineering IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The company has earmarked ₹10 million for the eligible employees of the company in the upcoming IPO.

Tentatively, Omnitech Engineering IPO's allotment will be finalised on Monday, March 2, and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, March 4, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following the refund. Omnitech Engineering share price is likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, March 5.

Omnitech Engineering excels in manufacturing high-precision engineered components for diverse global industries, including energy, motion control & automation, and industrial equipment systems. The company's impressive clientele features industry giants such as Halliburton Energy Services, Suzlon, Oshkosh Aerotech, Weatherford, Lufkin Industries, Oilgear, Donaldson Company, PUSH Industries, and Bharat Aerospace Metals.

Headquartered in Rajkot, Omnitech Engineering is poised to effectively compete against established players in the industry, including Azad Engineering, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, PTC Industries, Dynamatic Technologies, and MTAR Technologies, solidifying its position in the market.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is +4. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Omnitech Engineering share price was indicated at ₹231 apiece, which is 1.76% higher than the IPO price of ₹227.

Based on the grey market activities from the last seven sessions, the IPO GMP is declining today and may fall further. Experts indicate that the lowest GMP is ₹4, while the highest is ₹15.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Omnitech Engineering IPO details Omnitech Engineering IPO consists of a fresh issuance of equity shares amounting to ₹418 crore, along with an Offer For Sale component of equity shares totaling ₹165 crore by promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh.

The funds raised from the new issuance will be used to pay off debt, establish two new manufacturing facilities, support capital expenditure needs, and for general corporate purposes.

Omnitech Engineering's IPO is expertly overseen by prominent merchant bankers Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities, with MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acting as the registrar for the offering.

Omnitech Engineering IPO apply or not As per Swastika Investmart, Omnitech Engineering is a rapidly growing player in the precision engineering sector with a solid customer base. Revenue for FY25 soared 92% to reach ₹350 crore, and the margins remain robust (over 34%), although the debt level (D/E 1.60x) requires careful observation.

The brokerage said that at the upper price band of ₹227, the valuation translates to a post-issue P/E ratio of about 50x–53x (based on FY25 earnings). Although this represents a premium for a mid-cap engineering company, it appears relatively moderate compared to listed competitors such as Azad Engineering (approximately 103x) or MTAR Tech (around 197x), indicating a "growth at a reasonable price" proposition. This investment is ideal for growth-oriented investors with a 2–3 year timeframe who want to engage in the "Make in India" initiative, believes the brokerage house.

Omnitech Engineering IPO Subscription Status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Wednesday's deals

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.