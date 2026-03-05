Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal muted debut in Indian stock market

Omnitech Engineering IPO: Omnitech Engineering shares will be listed in the stock market today. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is today, 5 March 2026, Thursday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of the precision-engineered components maker Omnitech Engineering Ltd was open from February 25 to 27, while the IPO allotment date was March 2. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is today, March 5, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Thursday, March 5, 2026, the equity shares of Omnitech Engineering Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the Omnitech Engineering shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Thursday, March 5, 2026, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Omnitech Engineering IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock. Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today and experts signal a muted debut of shares.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP Today The trend for Omnitech Engineering shares in the grey market remains negative. According to websites tracking the grey market, Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹-6 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Omnitech Engineering shares are trading lower by ₹6 apiece than their issue price.

Omnitech Engineering IPO Listing Price Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹221 apiece, which is at a discount of 2.64% to the IPO price of ₹227 per share.

Analysts also expect Omnitech Engineering IPO listing to be weak in the Indian stock market today.

“Based on current demand and grey market signals, the expected Omnitech Engineering IPO listing price could be in the range of ₹220 to ₹235. This suggests that investors may see a modest listing gain rather than a very large pop on the first day. From a broader market perspective, this IPO reflects the continued interest in India’s manufacturing and engineering companies. As the country pushes for stronger domestic production and infrastructure development, companies in precision engineering could benefit over the long term,” said Darshan Rathod, COO, Multify.

However, investors should also note that the valuation of the IPO is not very cheap. While the growth potential exists, short-term listing gains may remain limited, he added.

“Overall, Omnitech Engineering looks like a steady industrial business with long-term potential but investors should approach it with realistic expectations rather than expecting extraordinary listing returns,” said Rathod.

Omnitech Engineering IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The bidding for Omnitech Engineering IPO commenced on Wednesday, February 25, and concluded on Friday, February 27, while the IPO allotment date was March 2, Monday. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is March 5, Thursday, and the shares will list on BSE and NSE.

Omnitech Engineering IPO price band was set at ₹216 to ₹227 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹583 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.84 crore equity shares worth ₹418 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 72.68 lakh equity shares amounting to ₹165 crore.

Omnitech Engineering IPO was subscribed 1.14 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 33%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 73%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.86% subscription.