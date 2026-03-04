Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about stock market debut

Omnitech Engineering IPO: The equity shares of precision-engineered components maker Omnitech Engineering Ltd are set to make their debut on Dalal Street tomorrow. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is 5 March 2026, Thursday.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnitech Engineering Ltd was open from February 25 to 27, while the IPO allotment date was March 2. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is March 5, and the shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Omnitech Engineering Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Ahead of the Omnitech Engineering IPO listing, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock. Here’s what Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today signals.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP Today Omnitech Engineering shares are commanding a weak trend in the grey market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹-10 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Omnitech Engineering shares are trading lower by ₹10 apiece than their issue price.

Omnitech Engineering IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹217 apiece, which is at a discount of 4.41% to the IPO price of ₹227 per share.

Omnitech Engineering IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Wednesday, February 25, to Friday, February 27, while the Omnitech Engineering IPO allotment date was March 2, Monday. Omnitech Engineering IPO listing date is March 5, Thursday, and the shares will list on BSE and NSE.

Omnitech Engineering IPO price band was set at ₹216 to ₹227 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹583 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 1.84 crore equity shares worth ₹418 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 72.68 lakh equity shares amounting to ₹165 crore.

Omnitech Engineering IPO was subscribed 1.14 times in total, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 33%, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 73%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 2.86% subscription.

Equirus Capital is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Omnitech Engineering IPO registrar.