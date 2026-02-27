Omnitech Engineering IPO sails through on Day 3: Check subscription status, GMP and other key details

Omnitech Engineering IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Omnitech Engineering, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, February 25, managed to sail through on the last and final day of bidding, despite witnessing lacklustre demand for the company’s shares during most of the subscription period.

Omnitech Engineering IPO subscription status At the end of the third day of the bidding process, Omnitech Engineering's IPO received bids for 2.16 crore shares against the total offer of 1.79 crore shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.20 times, according to exchange data.

Among the investor categories, the employee segment showed strong interest in the issue, with the portion reserved for employees oversubscribed 4.47 times at the end of the final day.

The NII and QIB segments were subscribed 0.77 times and 3 times, respectively, according to exchange data. The retail segment was subscribed 0.35 times.

Omnitech Engineering issue details The ₹583 crore issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.84 crore shares, aggregating to ₹418 crore, and an offer for sale of 0.73 crore shares, aggregating to ₹165 crore.

The IPO is reserved 50% for qualified institutional investors, 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

The mainboard IPO is proposed to list on both the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, March 05. Equirus Capital Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

In other issue details, the Omnitech Engineering IPO share allotment is expected to be finalized on Monday, March 2. The company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, March 04, and the shares will be credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day following the refunds.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised to repay debt, set up two new manufacturing facilities, fund capital expenditure requirements, and meet general corporate purposes.

Omnitech Engineering grey market premium As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for the Omnitech Engineering IPO stands at ₹4 per share, suggesting that the stock is likely to list above its issue price.

Based on this GMP and the upper price band, the estimated listing price is ₹231, reflecting a marginal 1.76% premium over the upper issue price of ₹277 per share.

The GMP represents the expected difference between an IPO’s issue price and its anticipated listing price in the unofficial market. However, it is important to note that the GMP is merely an early indicator and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in investment decisions.

About Omnitech Engineering Omnitech Engineering manufactures high-precision engineered components and supplies global customers across industries such as energy, motion control & automation, industrial equipment systems, and other diversified industrial applications.

Its clientele includes Halliburton Energy Services, Suzlon, Oshkosh Aerotech, Weatherford, Lufkin Industries, Oilgear, Donaldson Company, PUSH Industries, and Bharat Aerospace Metals.

Rajkot-based Omnitech Engineering will compete with the likes of Azad Engineering, Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing, PTC Industries, Dynamatic Technologies, and MTAR Technologies.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.