On Door Concepts IPO opens: Check GMP, subscription status, other key details
On Door Concepts IPO opens for subscription today, closes on Friday. Price band set at ₹208. On Door Concepts IPO is a fresh issue of 1,498,800 equity shares worth ₹31.18 crore.
On Door Concepts Limited IPO has opened for subscription today (Monday, October 23), and closes on Friday, October 27. On Door Concepts IPO's price band is set at ₹208. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof.
