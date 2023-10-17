On Door Concepts IPO opens next week, price band set at ₹208 per share. Check GMP, other key details
On Door Concepts IPO opens on Oct 23 and closes on Oct 27. On Door Concepts IPO price band set at ₹208.
On Door Concepts Limited IPO opens for subscription on Monday, October 23, and closes on Friday, October 27. On Door Concepts IPO's price band is set at ₹208. Investors can bid for a minimum of 600 shares and in multiples thereof.
