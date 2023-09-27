Oneclick Logistics India IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, and other details
Oneclick Logistics India IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 27 and close on Tuesday, October 3.
Oneclick Logistics India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Oneclick Logistics India has opened for subscription today (Wednesday, September 27), and will close on Tuesday, October 3. The company is an integrated logistics services and solutions provider and offer customers a single-window solution - negating the need to approach multiple service providers at different levels in the chain of logistics services.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started