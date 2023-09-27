Oneclick Logistics India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Oneclick Logistics India has opened for subscription today (Wednesday, September 27), and will close on Tuesday, October 3. The company is an integrated logistics services and solutions provider and offer customers a single-window solution - negating the need to approach multiple service providers at different levels in the chain of logistics services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's service can be broadly classified as non-vessel operating common carrier, ocean and air freight forwarding (freight forwarding, bulk cargo handling, and custom clearance. Incorporated in 2017, the company operates an asset-light business model and outsource their infrastructure requirements to third parties.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the 11 key things to know about Oneclick Logistics India IPO: Oneclick Logistics India IPO date: Oneclick Logistics India IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 27, and close on Tuesday, October 3.

Oneclick Logistics India IPO details: Oneclick Logistics India IPO is a fixed price issue of ₹9.91 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 10.01 lakh shares.

Oneclick Logistics India IPO price: Oneclick Logistics India IPO is ₹99 per share at a face value of ₹10 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oneclick Logistics India IPO lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

Oneclick Logistics India IPO objectives: The company intends to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards meeting incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Oneclick Logistics India IPO Lead Manager & Registrar: Fedex Securities Pvt Ltd is the lead manager for the public issue and Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oneclick Logistics India IPO allotment date: Oneclick Logistics India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, October 6 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, October 9, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, October 10.

Oneclick Logistics India listing date: Oneclick Logistics India shares are likely to be listed on NSE SME on Wednesday, October 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oneclick Logistics India IPO Reservation Limit: A retail investor would require minimum ₹1,18,800 ( ₹99 x 1,200) to apply for the SME issue.

Oneclick Logistics India IPO GMP Today: Oneclick Logistics India IPO GMP today or grey market premium on Wednesday is +30. This indicates Oneclick Logistics India share price were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the Oneclick Logistics India IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Oneclick Logistics share price is ₹129 apiece, which is 30.3 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹99. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹40.

Oneclick Logistics IPO subscription status: Oneclick Logistics IPO subscription status was 69% on day 1, so far. The company has received bids for 6,94,800 shares against 10,00,800 shares on offer, at 13:06 IST, according to data on NSE.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!