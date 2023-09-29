Oneclick Logistics India IPO subscribed 17.75 times on day 3; check subscription status, GMP, other details
Oneclick Logistics India IPO had opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 27, and will close on Tuesday, October 3.
Oneclick Logistics India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Oneclick Logistics India had opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 27, and will close on Tuesday, October 3. The company is an integrated logistics services and solutions provider and offer customers a single-window solution - negating the need to approach multiple service providers at different levels in the chain of logistics services.
