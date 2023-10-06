Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment date: The investors who applied for the issue can check the Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
