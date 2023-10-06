comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 06 2023 15:55:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.9 0.52%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 235.75 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 196.85 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 594.1 0.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,534.15 -0.11%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
Back

Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status

 Nikita Prasad

Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment date: The investors who applied for the issue can check the Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Photo: iStockPremium
Photo: iStock

Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment date: Oneclick Logistics IPO's share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, October 6). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Oneclick Logistics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 06 Oct 2023, 07:53 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App